Judas Priest Release Live Version Of 'Rock You All Around The World'

The tune is part of a recording of a May 1986 concert at the Kemper Arena in Kansas City, MO that is featured in the updated set, which also includes a remastered version of the original album.

"The 'Fuel For Life' tour certainly encapsulated the decadence of the times!," says the band. "'Turbo' remastered and accompanied by a pedal to the metal live recording from Kansas reveals Priest on high octane - Raising fists and devil horns to the next level." Stream the song here.