Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Offspring, Sum 41, Rival Sons Lead Sabroso Fest Lineup
01-31-2017
.
Offspring

The Offspring have been tapped to headline this year's Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival which will be taking place in Dana Point, Ca on April 8th.

The lineup for the Orange County event will also feature performances from Sum 41, Rival Sons, Lit, Unwritten Law, as well as the heavy metal mariachi band Metalachi.

Offspring frontman Dexter Holland had these comments about leading the event at the Doheny State Beach, "We love tacos, the beach AND beer, so it sounds like a perfect day for The Offspring." Find more details here.

advertisement

Offspring Music, DVDs, Books and more

Offspring T-shirts and Posters

More Offspring News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Offspring, Sum 41, Rival Sons Lead Sabroso Fest Lineup

Def Leppard and The Offspring Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

The Offspring Records New 'Sharknado' Theme Song

The Offspring's Music Rights Sold For $35 Million

New Offspring Album Is 'Taking Forever'

The Offspring Create Fight Club For Clowns

The Offspring's Smash Producer Thom Wilson Dies

The Offspring Release New Song 'Coming For You'


More Stories for Offspring

Offspring Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Alice Cooper and Deep Purple Announce Tour- Metallica To Rock Intimate Venue- Kings Of Leon Announce Tour- Guns N' Roses Icon Not Happy With Today's Music Scene- more

David Lee Roth Sued For Alleged Dog Attack- Dio Hologram To Make U.S. Debut This Week- Ozzy Osbourne's New Album 'On Hold'- Rush Stars To Induct Yes Into Rock Hall- more

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour- Allman Brothers' Butch Trucks Reportedly Committed Suicide- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks David Bowie Classic- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Releases 'Shape Of You' Video, Announces SNL Return- The Chainsmokers Announce Debut Album and New Arena Tour- John Mayer Announces World Tour- more

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik Release 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video- Chief Keef Arrested For Alleged Robbery And Assault- Robin Thicke Served With Restraining Order- more

Keke Palmer Plans To Take Legal Action Against Trey Songz- Drake Hopes To Return to Acting After Tour- Adam Ant Guitarist Tom Edwards Dies On Tour- Charli XCX- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Alice Cooper and Deep Purple Announce Summer Tour

Metallica To Rock Intimate Venue For Citi Sound Vault Series

Kings Of Leon Announce New U.S. Tour Leg

Guns N' Roses Icon Not Happy With Today's Music Scene

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Extends Olive Branch To Bill Ward

Eric Clapton Announces New U.S. Concert Dates

Steve Miller Band And Peter Frampton Team For Summer Tour

Ryan Adams Releases 'Do You Still Love Me' Video

Kreator Tribute Dio, Lemmy, Cliff Burton, Bowie In New Video

Ex-Genesis Stars Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford Confirmed For Music Fest

Band of Horses, Franz Ferdinand, Travis Supergroup Stream First Song

Black Star Riders Stream Title Track To New Heavy Fire Album

Joey Jordison Still Views Ex-Slipknot Bandmates As Brothers

The Unlikely Candidates Streaming New EP In Full

Steppenwolf's 'Born to be Wild' Featured In Super Bowl Commercial

Avenged Sevenfold and Godsmack Lead Las Rageous Festival

Motionless In White Stream New Song 'Eternally Yours'

The Offspring, Sum 41, Rival Sons Lead Sabroso Fest Lineup

Amon Amarth Announce U.S. Tour With Goatwhore

Neil Young Changes His Tune About CSNY Reunion

Singled Out: Bravo Max's Clean Slate

David Lee Roth Sued For Alleged Dog Attack

Ronnie James Dio Hologram To Make U.S. Debut This Week

Ozzy Osbourne's New Album 'On Hold'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran Releases 'Shape Of You' Video, Announces SNL Return

The Chainsmokers Announce Debut Album and New Arena Tour

John Mayer Announces Search for Everything World Tour

Why Nicole Kidman Is Missing Keith Urban's Grammy Performance

Drake Debuts New Track 'More Life' At Tour Stop

Nelly Furtado Announces New Album 'The Ride'

Chris Stapleton and Kelsea Ballerini Lead ACM Party For A Cause

Justin Bieber Takes Part In NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout

Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Confirm Relationship

Brandy Clark Making Debut Performance On The Today Show

Lady Gaga Talks Super Bowl Halftime Show

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik Release 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video

Chief Keef Arrested For Alleged Robbery And Assault Of Former Producer

Robin Thicke Served With Temporary Restraining Order

James Blunt Streams New Song 'Love Me Better'

Josh Turner Announces New Album 'Deep South'

Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley Lead The 'The Shack' Soundtrack

Calvin Harris Sparks Frank Ocean Collaboration Speculation

Jamiroquai Release 'Automoton' Video

Muse, Bob Dylan, Twenty One Pilots Lead Firefly 2017 Lineup

Demi Lovato, Little Big Town Lead Bee Gees Tribute Lineup

Stevie Wonder, Usher, Lorde To Play New Orleans Jazzfest

Wyclef Jean Releases New Song 'The Ring'

RaeLynn Announces Debut Album 'Wildhorse'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Shallow Side - ONE

Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around

The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.