Bebe Rexha Releases 'I Got You' Video (Week in Review)

"I Got You" finds Rexha in the desert, dressed at first in a luxurious golden ensemble complete with flowing scarves that give the dry location an aesthetic edge. From there, she undergoes several costumes changes, all of which show off the different sides of her personality.

There's her "ride or die" when she needs to be fierce or the nod to Britney Spears' bejeweled bodysuit in "Toxic" that shows off her softer side. Watch the video - here.