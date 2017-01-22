U2 Add Dates To The Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour (Week in Review)

The initial dates met with high demand for tickets so the group announced that they have added three new U.S. concerts: May 21st at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, June 29th at MetLife Stadium in E. Rutherford, and June 4th at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The news comes following U2 selling out their entire UK and European stadium tour in one day and them adding new shows in London, Rome, Paris and Amsterdam to meet demand. - here.