Dashboard Confessional Release Surprise EP (Week in Review)

The New EP includes songs by The 1975 ("Sex"), Julien Baker ("Sprained Ankle"), Justin Bieber ("Love Yourself"), and Sorority Noise ("Using") and can be streamed via Spotify here.

Carrabba had this to say, "I love covering great songs by great artists. These are some songs I feel very connected to right now. Enough so that I felt I had a way of making them my own in some small way."

The new EP comes as Dashboard Confessional kicked off their North American tour this week with many of the shows already sold out. Due to demand the band recently added several new dates in Nashville, a new Orange County show in Santa Ana and an additional Chicago stop. See the dates - here.