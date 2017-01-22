Ozzy, Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Rock USA Lineup (Week in Review)

Ozzy has been tapped to headline the music festival along with Avenged Sevenfold and Slayer when it takes place on July 13th, 14th and 15th at the Ford Festival Park.

More big names from heavy rock will also be part of the festivities including Megadeth, Stone Sour, Korn, Volbeat, Lamb of God, Candelbox and Hellyeah, Falling In Reverse, We Came As Romans, Avatar, Suicide Silence, Whitechapel, Crobot, Kyng, Citizen Zero, Through Fire, Miss May I, Code Orange, Bobaflex, The Pretty Reckless, Anthrax, and more. Find ticket details - here.