Train Announce Massive North American Tour (Week in Review)

The Play That Song Tour will begin on May 12th in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will conclude on July 15th in George, WA at the Gorge Amphitheater.

The band has recruited O.A.R and Natasha Bedingfield to support them on the trek. The new album, "a girl a bottle a boat," will be hitting stores next Friday, January 27th. See the dates - here.