Ace Frehley Details New Collaboration With Gene Simmons
07-03-2017
.
KISS

(hennemusic) Ace Frehley is offering his first public comments on a recent songwriting session with former bandmate Gene Simmons on new material for the original KISS guitarist's next solo album.

Simmons first broke the news of the hookup at Frehley's home in Rancho Santa Fe, CA during an interview with a Minneapolis radio station, and now the guitarist is sharing details of the session.

"I called him up and I said, 'Gene, you wanna write a few songs?' He says, 'Sure.'," Frehley told Eddie Trunk on the June 30 edition of his SiriusXM radio program. "Because he had come to my show [in February] at the Saban Theater in Los Angeles with John 5, and that's when we kind of reconnected and bonded a little And I just shot him an e-mail and said, 'C'mon, let's write some songs together for my new record.' Next thing you know, he's down here and within three hours we had written two songs together, which was, like, a record, for me and him."

"We had a fantastic time," continued the guitarist. "He came down. We ate in the backyard while I was watering my palm trees. [Laughs] He was going to [my fiancée] Rachel, 'This is something new I've never seen before.' He's eating a sandwich and I'm watering a palm tree in my backyard. But it was a lot of fun.

"[We] just started jamming. We initially each picked up an acoustic guitar. I don't remember who came up with the beginning of the song. One guy plays one thing and then I play another thing. I think Gene actually came up with more ideas than I did and I just kind of complemented them. And then I started writing lyrics for a song title, which I don't wanna give away yet. And then we kind of took a break and then he started playing this bassline and he said, 'Ace, play these thee chords against it,' and within thirty minutes we had a second song. I was really pleased, and so was he." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Ace Frehley Details New Collaboration With Gene Simmons

