Paul McCartney Reaches Deal Over Beatles Publishing
(Radio.com) Sir Paul McCartney and Sony have reportedly reached a deal regarding the publishing rights to 267 of The Beatles' songs. McCartney appeared in a Manhattan court last week (June 29) and struck a confidential agreement with Sony to regain the rights to his band's tracks, reports BBC News. The case was filed in January over copyright termination. McCartney claimed that he should have reclaimed the songs in 2018, but that Sony would not confirm transfer of the copyrights. The rocker has been trying to gain rights since Michael Jackson outbid him in the '80s. The Jackson estate sold the classic songs to Sony last year. Read more here.
