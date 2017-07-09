Miranda Lambert Sings 'Margaritaville' With Jimmy Buffett

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Lambert surprised the crowd when she came out on stage wearing a Hawaiian shirt and flower lei as a headband for the performance.

Posting a photo of herself with Buffett after the concert, Lambert wrote, "All smiles! Last night we got to hang with @jimmybuffett in St. Louis! And I got to join him onstage for 'Margaritaville'. It was my first time to see him. I'm a #parrothead for life now!" Check out the post here.