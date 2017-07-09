|
Miranda Lambert Sings 'Margaritaville' With Jimmy Buffett
.
(Radio.com) Miranda Lambert got to live out her island dreams Thursday night (July 7) by joining Jimmy Buffett on stage at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis. The duo sang Buffett's 1977 classic hit "Margaritaville." The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Lambert surprised the crowd when she came out on stage wearing a Hawaiian shirt and flower lei as a headband for the performance. Posting a photo of herself with Buffett after the concert, Lambert wrote, "All smiles! Last night we got to hang with @jimmybuffett in St. Louis! And I got to join him onstage for 'Margaritaville'. It was my first time to see him. I'm a #parrothead for life now!" Check out the post here.
