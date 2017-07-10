Metallica Hit New Milestone With Hardwired

According to Billboard, the band's 2016 release moved another 4,000 copies last week to push the total sum to a little more than 1,004,000 actual albums sold to date. The feat marks the group's 12th album to sell at least a million copies Stateside since Nielsen Music began tracking sales in 1991. "Hardwired…" currently sits at No. 123 on the US Billboard 200.

The update follows news that the project had achieved US platinum status from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on April 12 through sales of a million equivalent album units, which blend traditional album sales, tracks sold from an album and on-demand audio and video streams. Read more here.