System Of A Down's New Album In 'Not Happening' Says Shavo

Odadjian shared the bad news after he was asked about the progress on System of a Down's upcoming, fifth studio album during a recent live Q&A on Instagram, which was posted by a fan on YouTube.

When asked about the new tunes, Odadjian said, "I'm waiting for a new album, too. It's not happening, I don't know… I don't know when it's gonna be. Not right now." Read more here.