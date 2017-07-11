Nickelback Release 'Must Be Nice' Lyric Video

The tunes follows the title track and the follow-up, "Song On Fire", as the third single from the project, which the Canadian rockers co-produced with Chris Baseford (Slash, Shinedown).

"Feed The Machine" recently debuted at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200 with opening week sales of 47,000 units, including 43,000 in traditional album sales. Nickelback's ninth album - and first release with BMG worldwide outside of Canada - delivered the group their seventh US Top 10.

The band are currently playing dates on a North American tour, with shows this week in Darien Lake, NY (Jul 12) and Uncasville, CT (Jul 13). Watch the lyric video here.