Cradle Of Filth Release 'Heartbreak And Seance' Video

Band leader Dani Filth had this to say about the new clip, "Working with such an artistic director as Arturs Berzi?s was indeed an honour, as the video shoot was very extensively planned, involving a myriad of extras and crew, make-up girls and set builders, a crow, some well-behaved snakes and a considerable amount of snow, candles, water, trees, naked bodies, lamentable mourners, as well as all being submerged in suitably gothic landscapes and vistas. And the fact that we travelled to Riga in Latvia to film it was also very unique and interesting.

"The video itself is fantastic, drawing from the darkly erotic imagery of the album artwork and bringing it to richly technicolored classical life. We had such a blast shooting it, as the accompanying photos attest to..." Watch the video here.