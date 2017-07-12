Saving Abel's Scott Wilson Addresses Rumors About Tantric Exit

He writes, "There has been some untruths and speculation circling about my departure from Tantric. To clarify, I made the decision to leave, as did the rest of the band. This was not a spur of the moment decision, but a culmination of years of erratic and profoundly unprofessional behavior from other members of the band, and a lack of forward momentum and opportunities.

"When I brought in my dear friend Bryan Bonds formerly of Florida Georgia Line, I felt maybe the band could have a fresh start. We had written a ton of amazing songs, which we recorded and started to copulate an album. I still believe in those songs, however there were many, many situations within the band I could no longer overlook.

"I didn't sign up to join a one-man band, and while I wish the best to Tantric in their future endeavors, I have much more artistically to look forward to, including writing an amazing new album with Saving Abel (Who I began writing with prior to my exit from Tantric) that we are looking forward to recording, and staying busy with many studio and Production endeavors."