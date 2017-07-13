Joe Bonamassa Announces 2018 UK Tour Dates

07-13-2017

Blues rocker Joe Bonamassa has announced that he will be heading across the pond next March to launch a short UK tour in support of his latest album "Blues of Desperation". The seven date trek will include shows at the following venues beginning with Cardiff Motorpoint Arena (March 9), followed by Manchester Arena (March 10). The remaining dates include Carlisle Sands Centre (March 11), Aberdeen GE Oil & Gas Centre (March 13), Gateshead Sage (March 14), Birmingham Genting Arena (March 16) and Brighton Centre (March 17).