Loretta Lynn Postponed Album Release Due To Stroke

Lynn originally canceled her remaining 2017 tour dates and has now moved back the release of the new album until next year. It was originally scheduled to hit stores on August 18th.

"My main focus now is making a full recovery so that I can get back to putting all of me into what I love, sharing my music with all of you," Lynn told Rolling Stone (via Radio.com). "I now want to wait to release [Wouldn't It Be Great] next year because this record is so special for me.

"It deserves me at my best and I can't wait to share it. I want to thank everyone for hanging in there with me. I am getting stronger every day and can't wait to get back out there with all of you. I'm just letting everybody know that Willie ain't dead yet and neither am I, and I can't wait to see all of you on the road!"