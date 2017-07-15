DMX Arrested For Alleged Tax Evasion

According to a release from the U.S Attorney's office, DMX was charged with 14 counts including 'one count of corruptly endeavoring to obstruct and impede the due administration of Internal Revenue Laws, one count of evasion of payment of income taxes, six counts of evasion of assessment of income tax liability, and six counts of failure to file a U.S. individual income tax return."

In addition, DMX filed a false affidavit in U.S. Bankruptcy Court that listed his income as 'unknown" for 2011 and 2012 and as $10,000 for 2013, while the federal charges claim that the rapper received hundreds of thousands of dollars of income during that time. Read more here.