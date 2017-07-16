|
Avenged Sevenfold Release New Song 'Dose'
.
(Radio.com) Avenged Sevenfold continue the rollout of new tracks with the release of 'Dose," a song that was originally intended to be part of the tracklisting on their latest album, "The Stage." The track begins with a cowboy from hell sound and quickly dives into the band's signature screaming guitars and proceeds to take fans on a fantastical adventure. "Musically, 'Dose' was supposed to be a Part 2 to 'Roman Sky. and had a very cinematic feel, but we turned it into more of a tripped-out metal song," says vocalist M. Shadows. "The lyrics were inspired by an unsolved mystery that dates back to the 1950s about an airline traveler who, if you believe the story, supposedly fell into our dimension from another. According to reports, he showed up in a Tokyo airport with a passport from a country that didn't exist anywhere on a map. He was detained for questioning, but mysteriously vanished from a room guarded by immigration officials, taking with him all evidence of his existence. It ties into the theory that there are infinite possibilities of our lives being played out across space and time. Don't know if the story is true, but I'm fascinated by that kind of stuff and thought it'd be a fun idea for a song." The band recently announced that they're transforming the album into an evolving body of work by adding a series of new tracks over the course of the coming months. Watch the lyric/behind-the-scenes video for "Dose" here.
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
