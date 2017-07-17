|
Corey Taylor Reveals His Secret To Slipknot and Stone Sour Evolution
.
Slipknot may be on hiatus while frontman Corey Taylor focuses his energy on promoting Stone Sour's new album "Hydrograd" but that has not stopped the singer for thinking about the masked band's future. Taylor spoke with Metal Wani recently and said the following about what he hopes to see on the next Slipknot album, "I know I wanna write something violent, to be honest. I wanna do something that feels uncomfortable. I wanna go somewhere where we haven't been in a long, long time. I don't know what that means, but I think when I hear it, I'll know what it is." He also revealed that he does not set out to top himself when making new albums with Slipknot or Stone Sour but instead focused on the next logical step in their evolution and seeks to challenge himself. "I think if you consider the best of your past to be the best, then you're just constantly chasing it. "So, for me, it's not necessarily about what's best - it's about what's next. I think when you look at it that way, you're constantly challenging yourself. You're not trying to top yourself; you're just trying to find… where's that open ground that you haven't stepped before? Where's that open air that you haven't breathed before? "That's what it comes down to, and I think maybe that's the secret - that you can't look at things as trying to top your best, because who knows when your best is going to come out."
