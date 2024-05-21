Senses Fail and Saves The Day Launching New Jersey Vs. The World Tour

(Live Nation) Senses Fail and Saves The Day are proud to announce its co-headline New Jersey Vs. The World Tour for November and December. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Let It Enfold You and the 25th anniversary of Through Being Cool with full-album plays of each, the tour will kick off on Tuesday, November 5 at Emo's in Austin, TX and take in 25 evenings across North America, culminating in an appearance at the Marquee Theater on December 8. Support on the tour will be provided by Narrow Head.

"I am so honored to be able to go on tour to celebrate a release from 20 years ago. If you had told me all that time again that we'd still be able to make music and tour this far into our career, I would be blown away. To have the privilege to tour with one of our main influences in Saves The Day as they celebrate one of my favorite records of all time is absolutely a blessing. I cannot wait to get out on the road." - Buddy Neilsen of Senses Fail

"Together we plan on bringing the spirit of New Jersey to life on stage in a city near you. Let's all sing along to our favorite songs like we did way back in the day!" - Chris Conley of Saves The Day

Let It Enfold You is a record that changes lives. Just ask Senses Fail frontman Buddy Nielsen, for whom things would never be the same after the record's explosion when he was barely out of his teens; or, indeed, any number of the diehard Senses Fail fans who have found catharsis and comfort in the band's gold-certified debut album for the past two decades. A defining cornerstone of the mid-2000s emo explosion, Let It Enfold You is an album that brims with not only angst and anger, but of a yearning for something greater, too. As Nielsen says, "We were just teenagers trying to make sense of everything that was happening to us and everything we were feeling as we stood on the cusp of adulthood." Twenty years on from its release, Let It Enfold You continues to speak directly to those hopes and fears that unite generations.

Few records can lay claim to having the influence on the emo and pop-punk genres as Through Being Cool. Born of the vibrant New Jersey scene of the late '90s and coloured by its creators' experiences as young students in neighboring New York City, Saves The Day's sophomore record, says frontman Chris Conley, tells the "story of my life at 17 and 18 years old, ripped from the pages of journals, college assignments and love letters." Cited to this day by peers and tastemakers as a unparalleled, groundbreaking classic of its era, Through Being Cool encapsulates the exhilaration, confusion, joy and sadness of adolescence - a timeless ode to growing up and searching for your true self that, 25 years on, remains the absolute blueprint for infectiously melodic songwriting with a soul-baring core.

Senses Fail and Saves The Day will be making the following appearances together this November and December on the New Jersey Vs. The World Tour. Dates below.

NOVEMBER

05 - Austin, TX - Emo's

06 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

08 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

09 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

10 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

12 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

15 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

17 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

19 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield

20 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

22 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

23 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

24 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

26 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

27 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

29 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

DECEMBER

02 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

03 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

05 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

06 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

07 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

08 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

Related Stories

Nothing, Nowhere Recruits Senses Fail's Buddy Nielsen For New Single

Rise Against, The Used, Senses Fail Plot North American Tour

Senses Fail, We Came As Romans, Counterparts Tour Canceled

Senses Fail Announce Joshua Tree Livestreams

News > Senses Fail