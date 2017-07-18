Arch Enemy Score Viral Hit With 'The World Is Yours' Video

At press time the video has now been viewed over 1,318,000 times. The song is lead single to the band's new studio album "Will To Power", which will be hitting stores on September 8th.

Guitarist Michael Amott shared his gratitude to fans for making the clip a hit, "A huge thanks to our amazing fans all over the world for the overwhelming interest in the new Arch Enemy single and video! Now we are really excited for you to hear more music from our upcoming "Will to Power" album!

"We also want to thank our awesome video director Patric Ullaeus for creating this video and of course Kult Management and the Century Media Records / Sony Music Entertainment team for their relentless hard work and passion!" Help the numbers grow even more by streaming the video here.