Body Count Release Video For Slayer Cover

Frontman Ice-T had the following to say (via TeamRock), "Body Count is a band I put together just to let one of my best friends Ernie C play his guitar. We all went to Crenshaw High School together in south central Los Angeles.

"I had the idea, 'Let's make a metal band, let's make a rock band' because I had been to Europe and I noticed that the kids would mosh to hip-hop. So we put the band together and I used the three bands that were my favorites at the time to set the tone: The impending doom of a group like Black Sabbath, who pretty much invented metal, the punk sensibility of Suicidal Tendencies and the speed and precision of Slayer - one of my favourite groups and always will be." Watch the video here.