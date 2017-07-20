Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

DMX Freestyles About Tax Evasion From Courthouse Steps
07-20-2017
.
DMX

(Radio.com) DMX is currently facing charges over $1.7 million in unpaid federal taxes. The 14 charges include concealing income and obstructing the IRS' normal course of business--and could lead to 38 years in prison.

When he left court earlier this week, the rapper did what he does best--freestyled about his troubles. DMX was accompanied by his attorney Murray Richman and opened his impromptu rap set with a line about his lawyer, who had just filed an objection to the proceedings.

'We don't worry with Murray," DMX rapped. 'We don't worry with Murray/He get you outta jail in a hurray/When the government trying to bury you, you good/Early!"

'With Murray on the case, we're optimistic, that's all I'm saying," he added. Watch the freestyle here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

DMX Music, DVDs, Books and more

DMX T-shirts and Posters

More DMX News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


DMX Freestyles About Tax Evasion From Courthouse Steps

DMX Arrested For Alleged Tax Evasion

DMX's Son Selling Rapper's Platinum Record Plaques Online

DMX Arrested For Failure To Pay $400,000 In Child Support

DMX Has Devine Reaction To Gas Station Robbery Accusation

DMX's Lawyer Calls Robbery Allegations 'Completely Absurd'

DMX Being Investigated For Alleged Robbery At Gas Station


More Stories for DMX

DMX Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Album John Lennon Autographed For His Killer For Sale- Fleetwood Mac Will Be 2018 MusiCares Person Of The Year- Freddie Mercury Biopic To Begin Filming This Fall- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion The Biggest Tour Of The Year So Far- Flea Addresses Red Hot Chili Peppers Retirement Rumors- Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song 'This Is Not The Place'- more

Ritchie Blackmore Open To Playing Final Deep Purple Concert- Journey Dedicate 'Lights' To Steve Perry at Classic West- Fleetwood Mac Tribute Glenn Frey At Classic West- more

Page Too:
Katy Perry Changes Her Tune In Feud With Taylor Swift- Ed Sheeran Cancels Excessively Priced Tickets On Resale Sites- Demi Lovato Releases 'Sorry Not Sorry' Video- more

Kenny Rogers Announces All-Star Farewell Concert- Kanye West 'The Life of Pablo' Lawsuit Defense Reportedly Revealed- Ed Sheeran Allegedly Unfriends Social Media Site- more

Aaron Carter Goes On Social Media Rant Following Arrest- Justin Bieber Taps Migos, Vic Mensa For North American Tour- Ed Sheeran's 'Game of Thrones' Appearance Goes Online- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Album John Lennon Autographed For His Killer For Sale

Fleetwood Mac Will Be 2018 MusiCares Person Of The Year

Freddie Mercury Biopic To Begin Filming This Fall

Mysterious Guns N' Roses APPETITE30TH Ads Appear

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Maintains He Is Already In Rock Hall

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Annoyed By Cellphones At Concerts

Judas Priest Release 'Road To Valhalla' Mobile Game

In This Moment Stream Their Cover Of Phil Collins Hit

CKY Release Humorous 'Replaceable' Music Video

Body Count Release Video For Slayer Cover

Nikki Sixx's Announce Heroin Diaries Graphic Novel

Doobie Brothers In The Studio For Toulouse Street Anniversary

The Descendents Release 'Without Love' Video

Wolves In The Throne Room Release Born From The Serpent's Eye Video

Singled Out: Moretta's Hurricane

Guns N' Roses Reunion The Biggest Tour Of The Year So Far

• more

Page Too News Stories
Katy Perry Changes Her Tune In Feud With Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran Cancels Excessively Priced Tickets On Resale Sites

Demi Lovato Releases 'Sorry Not Sorry' Video

Zac Brown Makes Surprise Visit To Paralyzed Fan

Gorillaz Full 2-Hour Demon Dayz Festival Set Streaming Online

Madonna Takes Action To Halt Auction of Tupac Letter, Underwear

Rae Sremmurd Getting Comic Book Treatment

DMX Freestyles About Tax Evasion From Courthouse Steps

Drake's Father Is 'The Realest Dude Ever' In New Ad Campaign

Mariah Carey Producing New TV Drama Based On Her Life

Meek Mill Releases 3rd Chapter Of 'Wins And Losses' Film

Kenny Rogers Announces All-Star Farewell Concert

Kanye West 'The Life of Pablo' Lawsuit Defense Reportedly Revealed

Ed Sheeran Allegedly Unfriends Social Media Site

Drake Sparks Speculation About A 'Take Care' Sequel

Singled Out: Ryan Riback's One Last Time

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.