DMX Freestyles About Tax Evasion From Courthouse Steps

When he left court earlier this week, the rapper did what he does best--freestyled about his troubles. DMX was accompanied by his attorney Murray Richman and opened his impromptu rap set with a line about his lawyer, who had just filed an objection to the proceedings.

'We don't worry with Murray," DMX rapped. 'We don't worry with Murray/He get you outta jail in a hurray/When the government trying to bury you, you good/Early!"

'With Murray on the case, we're optimistic, that's all I'm saying," he added. Watch the freestyle here.