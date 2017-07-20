Fleetwood Mac Will Be 2018 MusiCares Person Of The Year

The 28th annual benefit gala will take place January 26, 2018, at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City. All proceeds raised will provide support for MusiCares, which benefits musicians in times of medical, financial and personal need.

The band is celebrated at this year's event for their creative accomplishments and long-term support for a number of charities and causes, including MusiCares. "It's a tremendous honor to be the first band to receive the MusiCares Person of the Year award," Mick Fleetwood said on behalf of the band. Read more here.