Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Dead At 41 For Apparent Suicide

According to the Los Angeles Times, firefighters received a call about 9 a.m. regarding a cardiac arrest in the 2800 block of Via Victoria in Palos Verdes Estates, said Joey Napoli, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The report indicated the male victim had hanged himself, he said, adding that firefighters arrived and cleared the scene by 9:29 am. "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true," confirmed the singer's bandmate Mike Shinoda on Twitter. "An official statement will come out as soon as we have one." Read more here.