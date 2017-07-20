Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Dead At 41 For Apparent Suicide
07-20-2017
.
Linkin Park

(hennemusic) Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington died Thursday morning of an apparent suicide by hanging; he was 41. TMZ first reported that Bennington's body was discovered just before 9am at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County.

According to the Los Angeles Times, firefighters received a call about 9 a.m. regarding a cardiac arrest in the 2800 block of Via Victoria in Palos Verdes Estates, said Joey Napoli, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The report indicated the male victim had hanged himself, he said, adding that firefighters arrived and cleared the scene by 9:29 am. "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true," confirmed the singer's bandmate Mike Shinoda on Twitter. "An official statement will come out as soon as we have one." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

