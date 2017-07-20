Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Maintains He Is Already In Rock Hall

Mustaine was the original lead guitarist of Metallica and some of the music that he composed was included on the early albums that made the metal legends eligible for induction.

Dave was asked about the Rock Hall in a recent interview with The Richmond Register and said, "I'm in there. Anyone who thinks that Metallica is in there and Dave Mustaine is not has got a short between their headphones. I'm there.

"As far as being there and standing on my own two feet and going into the head, taking a piss and saying that I own the house, no, not yet. But I'm sure at some point if it is meant to be, it will happen. I'm patient."

He also discussed Megadeth's win earlier this year for the Best Metal Performance Grammy Award. "Having been nominated so many times for a Grammy and not getting it, it almost made me just irascible. Now that I have it, most people would be like, 'Oh, wow. I did it. It's so great.' But behind every mountain there's another mountain. I was looking at my Grammy Award. It says 'Presented To Megadeth For Best Metal Performance For Dystopia.' It would have been way cooler if it would have said 'Presented To Dave Mustaine.' I still have a target. I'm not giving up yet."