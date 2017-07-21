Taylor Swift TV Concert Special Preview Released

The concert film was captured during Swift's intimate performance in Houston Texas on February 4th that was staged to celebrate this year's Super Bowl the next day.

The concert will be airing at 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on DIRECTV's Ch 239and 4K ch. 104, as well as on AT&T U-verse's Ch 1114 and 4K Ultra HD Channel 104. The special will be available on-demand through DIRECTV NOW.

Some of the highlight's from the concert will include performances of "New Romantics," "Blank Space", "I Knew You Were Trouble", "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" (Live Worldwide Debut; Acoustic), "You Belong With Me"

"Red", "All Too Well", "Bad Blood", "Out of the Woods" and "Shake It Off". Check out the preview video here.