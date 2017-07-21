Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Taylor Swift TV Concert Special Preview Released
07-21-2017
.
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Super Saturday Night Concert TV concert special airs tonight (July 21st) and the AUDIENCE Network has released a preview of the show with an online stream of a "First Look" video clip.

The concert film was captured during Swift's intimate performance in Houston Texas on February 4th that was staged to celebrate this year's Super Bowl the next day.

The concert will be airing at 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on DIRECTV's Ch 239and 4K ch. 104, as well as on AT&T U-verse's Ch 1114 and 4K Ultra HD Channel 104. The special will be available on-demand through DIRECTV NOW.

Some of the highlight's from the concert will include performances of "New Romantics," "Blank Space", "I Knew You Were Trouble", "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" (Live Worldwide Debut; Acoustic), "You Belong With Me"
"Red", "All Too Well", "Bad Blood", "Out of the Woods" and "Shake It Off". Check out the preview video here.

