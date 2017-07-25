|
Arcade Fire Address Album Release Show Dress Code Rumor
.
(Radio.com) The rumors are not true. Arcade Fire have NOT issued a strict dress code for their upcoming Brooklyn record release show at the Grand Prospect Hall this Thursday (July 27th). Initial reports cited the band as encouraging those attending to dress "hip and trendy," and "reserve the right to deny entry to anyone dressed inappropriately." They include, "shorts, large logos, flip flops, tank tops, crop tops, baseball hats, solid white or red clothing" on the list of "what not to wear." Through their Twitter account , the bands was quick to contradict these rules for attire: "If dress code is 'hip and trendy', band members will not be allowed through the door...hip and trendy people will have to play the music 😬— Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) July 24, 2017" Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
