Hollywood Undead Release 'California Dreaming' Video

J-Dog had this to say about the track, "It dissects both sides of California. You've got the glitz, glamour, sun, and surf. Then, you've got the super f***ed side of people not being able to afford rent, celebrities being a**holes, and that fake façade. We wanted to do a heavy song with a Red Hot Chili Peppers-esque chorus. It's an old school vibe explored in a new way."

Johnny 3 Tears added this about their forthcoming album, "We're five brothers, and this is our fifth record. Nothing gets to the essence of the music like this number does. Numerology has a lot of power. When we said Five, it just made sense. The fact that we could all agree on one word codifies who we are. It also nods back to 'No. 5' from our first album, because it was our fifth song. Moreover, it hints at this secret society of fans supporting us for the past decade. The number is significant, and this is a significant moment for us." Watch the video here.