Hollywood Undead Take Fans To The City Of The Dead With New Video

Album cover art

Hollywood Undead have released a music video for their brand new single "...Another Glorious Day In The City Of The Dead", which was directed by Brian Cox (Bring Me The Horizon, The Used).

The single has already amassed 2 million stream and due to the success of the track, the band have announced that they are releasing an additional track, "Trap God", this Friday, July 8th.

The song, which has amassed 2M streams across platforms and enjoyed priority placements on genre playlists such as Spotify's Rock Hard, Hard Rock & Rock Rotation as well as Apple Music's Breaking Hard Rock & New in Johnny 3 Tears says of the forthcoming song, "'Trap God' details the band's early days pre-record label fighting financial set-backs while growing weed in a dirty North Hollywood garage just to make ends meet."



Both songs will appear on the band's forthcoming album "Hotel Kalifornia," which is set to be released on August 12th. Watch the video below:

