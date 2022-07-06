Hollywood Undead Take Fans To The City Of The Dead With New Video

Hollywood Undead have released a music video for their brand new single "...Another Glorious Day In The City Of The Dead", which was directed by Brian Cox (Bring Me The Horizon, The Used).
The single has already amassed 2 million stream and due to the success of the track, the band have announced that they are releasing an additional track, "Trap God", this Friday, July 8th.
The song, which has amassed 2M streams across platforms and enjoyed priority placements on genre playlists such as Spotify's Rock Hard, Hard Rock & Rock Rotation as well as Apple Music's Breaking Hard Rock & New in Johnny 3 Tears says of the forthcoming song, "'Trap God' details the band's early days pre-record label fighting financial set-backs while growing weed in a dirty North Hollywood garage just to make ends meet."
Both songs will appear on the band's forthcoming album "Hotel Kalifornia," which is set to be released on August 12th. Watch the video below:
Hollywood Undead Announce New Album 'Hotel Kalifornia'
Hollywood Undead Go 'Wild In These Streets' With New Video
Hollywood Undead Premiere 'Chaos' Video
Hollywood Undead Spread 'Chaos' With New Single
Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse- Bring Me The Horizon Share New Track 'sTraNgeRs'- Hollywood Undead- more
Guns N' Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness- Kenny Chesney Breaks His Own Record At Arrowhead Stadium- Def Leppard- more
David Lee Roth Reportedly Cause Of Van Halen Tribute Tour Delay- Journey Share 'United We Stand'- Guns N' Roses Jam With Carrie Underwood- more
Blink-182's Travis Barker Hospitalized For 'Severe Life-Threatening Pancreatitis'- Taylor Hawkins Earliest Recordings Released- more
Poison's Bret Michaels Hospitalized- Whitesnake Cancel Tour Due To Health Challenges- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more
Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'
Caught In The Act: Marcy Playground, Cracker, and Ike Reilly
Quick Flicks: Chicago Blues Reunion
Caught In The Act: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago
Bring Me The Horizon Share New Track 'sTraNgeRs'
Hollywood Undead Take Fans To The City Of The Dead With New Video
Set It Off Announce Welcome to Elsewhere Tour Part 2
Venues Share 'Reflections' Video
Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce UK Tour
Phish Announce Riviera Maya 2023 Destination Event
Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse
Mayday Parade Prepare For Sad Summer With 'Thunder'