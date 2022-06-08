Hollywood Undead Announce New Album 'Hotel Kalifornia'

Hollywood Undead have shared a visualizer video for their new single "City Of The Dead", to celebrate the announcement that their new album will be released this summer.
The new record, the band's 8th studio effort, will be entitled "Hotel Kalifornia", and it is set to hit stores on August 12th via BMG and will include the new single, as well as the previously released tracks "Wild In These Streets" and "CHAOS".
They state that the new album represents "a juxtaposition between the 'haves' and the 'have-nots', highlighting the ongoing homelessness and cost of living crisis that is affecting the band's home state of California."
Johnny 3 Tears said of the new single, "'City Of The Dead' is about the dichotomy of Los Angeles where you can accomplish your dreams but also live your nightmare." Watch the visualizer below:
