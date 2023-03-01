Hollywood Undead Announce Hotel Kalifornia Deluxe With New Song 'Evil'

(BMG) Hollywood Undead will release the deluxe version of their eighth studio album Hotel Kalifornia on April 28 in both digital and vinyl formats.

The vinyl deluxe will feature five new tracks including "Evil," which the band is excited to share today. The digital deluxe version will also feature an exclusive bonus track "House of Mirrors" featuring multi-genre sensation Jelly Roll.

Hotel Kalifornia, originally released in 2022, represents "a juxtaposition between the 'haves' and the 'have-nots,' highlighting the ongoing homelessness and cost of living crisis that is affecting the band's home state of California." The 14-track album highlights the best aspects of what Hollywood Undead has become known for.

Hotel Kalifornia Deluxe Tracklist

CHAOS

World War Me

Ruin My Life

Hourglass

Go To War

Alone At The Top

Wild In These Streets

Dangerous

Lion Eyes

Trap God

Happy When I Die

Reclaim

City Of The Dead

Alright

Evil

Salvation

First Class Suicide

Ransom

Break On Through

House Of Mirrors (feat. Jelly Roll)*

*Digital Deluxe ONLY

