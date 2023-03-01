Hollywood Undead Announce Hotel Kalifornia Deluxe With New Song 'Evil'

(BMG) Hollywood Undead will release the deluxe version of their eighth studio album Hotel Kalifornia on April 28 in both digital and vinyl formats.
The vinyl deluxe will feature five new tracks including "Evil," which the band is excited to share today. The digital deluxe version will also feature an exclusive bonus track "House of Mirrors" featuring multi-genre sensation Jelly Roll.
Hotel Kalifornia, originally released in 2022, represents "a juxtaposition between the 'haves' and the 'have-nots,' highlighting the ongoing homelessness and cost of living crisis that is affecting the band's home state of California." The 14-track album highlights the best aspects of what Hollywood Undead has become known for.
Hotel Kalifornia Deluxe Tracklist
CHAOS
World War Me
Ruin My Life
Hourglass
Go To War
Alone At The Top
Wild In These Streets
Dangerous
Lion Eyes
Trap God
Happy When I Die
Reclaim
City Of The Dead
Alright
Evil
Salvation
First Class Suicide
Ransom
Break On Through
House Of Mirrors (feat. Jelly Roll)*
*Digital Deluxe ONLY
