Hollywood Undead and Jelly Roll Share 'House of Mirrors' Video

(BMG) Hollywood Undead share the music video for "House of Mirrors" featuring multi-genre sensation Jelly Roll. Available exclusively on the digital version of Hotel Kalifornia Deluxe, the song is a story of self-reflection and was co-written with Jelly Roll in a studio session last year.
"I've been a fan of Hollywood Undead for a long time - it was surreal to get to work with them," shares Jelly Roll. "Everything just clicked in the studio that day the record is a perfect representation of where we all were at that point in our lives."
"'House of Mirrors' is a song of self-reflection and redemption," Hollywood Undead's Johnny 3 Tears shares. "No matter how far you run you can't escape the person staring back at you in the mirror. One day we all have to face ourselves... and hopefully, we can look back and not have to look away at what we see."
Hotel Kalifornia Deluxe, the deluxe version of Hollywood Undead's eighth studio album Hotel Kalifornia is out Friday, April 28 on both digital and vinyl formats via BMG.
Hollywood Undead will make several festival appearances, co-headline appearances with Papa Roach, and headline throughout the spring and summer worldwide with Bamboozle Festival, and international festivals including Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring, Nova Rock, Hellfest, and more.
HOTEL KALIFORNIA DELUXE TRACKLIST
CHAOS
World War Me
Ruin My Life
Hourglass
Go To War
Alone At The Top
Wild In These Streets
Dangerous
Lion Eyes
Trap God
Happy When I Die
Reclaim
City Of The Dead
Alright
Evil
Salvation
First Class Suicide
Ransom
Break On Through
House Of Mirrors (feat. Jelly Roll)*
*Digital Deluxe ONLY
SPRING/SUMMER FESTIVALS
May 05-07 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Bamboozle Festival
Jun. 02 - Nurnberg, Germany @ Rock Im Park
Jun. 03 - Nurburg, Germany @ Rock Am Ring
Jun. 06 - Padova, Italy @ Parca Della Musica with Papa Roach
Jun. 08 - Interlaken, Switzerland @ Greenfield Festival
Jun. 09 - Hradec, Czech Republic @ Rock For People
Jun. 10 - Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock
Jun. 12 - Bratislava, Slovakia @ Refinery Gallery
Jun. 13 - Veszprem, Hungary @ Gyarkert with Papa Roach
Jun. 16 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting
Jun. 17 - Luxembourg @ Rockhal with Papa Roach
Jun. 18 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest
Jun. 19 - Bremen, Germany @ Pier 2 with Papa Roach
Jun. 20 - Freiberg, Germany @ SICK Arena with Papa Roach
Jun. 23 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands @ Jera On Air Festival
Jun. 24 - Münster, Germany @ Vainstream Rockfest
Hollywood Undead Announce Hotel Kalifornia Deluxe With New Song 'Evil'
Hollywood Undead Take Fans To The City Of The Dead With New Video
Hollywood Undead Announce New Album 'Hotel Kalifornia'
Hollywood Undead Go 'Wild In These Streets' With New Video
Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Recovering From Surgery- Def Leppard To Rock Sturgis- Metallica- Motionless In White- more
David Lee Roth Shares Van Halen's Acoustic Performance Of Panama- U2 Residency Dates- Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed- Motley Crue- more
Metallica Top UK Charts For First Time In 15 Years- Iron Maiden Announce New Tour Dates- Pink Floyd Stream Video Replay Of Solar Eclipse Event- more
Live: Fatoumata Diawara Live In Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
U2 Add Dates To Las Vegas Residency
Def Leppard Goes Inside Abbey Road Studios In Drastic Symphonies Preview
KISS Rock Dressed To Kill Classic On 1975 Midnight Special Performance
Yes Release 'All Connected' Video
A Day to Remember's 'For Those Who Have Heart' Set For 20th Anniversary Reissue
Pink Floyd: Syd Barrett Documentary Trailer Released
Clutch Expand PA Tapes Live Series With 1993 Norfolk Concert
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Announce UK and EU Tour