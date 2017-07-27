Charli XCX Releases Music Video For 'Boys'

The long list of male artists who appear in the video include everyone from Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig to Diplo to Wiz Khalifa and even Riz Ahmed. Other cameos include Mac DeMarco, Rostam, D.R.A.M., Kaytranada, Stormzy, Swet Shop Boys, Jack Antonoff, Mark Ronson, Flume, Ty Dolla $ign, Joey Bada$$, Chromeo, Charlie Puth, Khalid, Joe Jonas, Bastille's Dan Smith and more.

Directed by Charlie XCX herself, she even makes a slight appearance, donning a drawn-on mustache. As a caption for the video, she teased, "NO BOYS WERE HARMED IN THE MAKING OF THIS VIDEO." Watch the video here.