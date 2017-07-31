Chester Bennington Laid To Rest In Private Ceremony

TMZ reports the rocker's family and closest friends gathered for a private funeral service Saturday afternoon at South Coast Botanic Garden, with many of the guests musicians who'd played or toured with Bennington and Linkin Park.

A full stage, including a drum kit, was set up for musical tributes to be performed. Bennington's family decided to have a private funeral as opposed to a public one for fans, and security was reportedly tight.

All attendees were given memorial wrist bands and an access pass, similar to most concert VIP passes.