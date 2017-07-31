Luke Bryan Makes 88-Year-Old Fan's Dreams Come True

Frances Stanaway, who is battling a terminal illness, wore a custom t-shirt that read "Shake It For Me, Luke" when she met Bryan backstage and he did not disappoint her request. While in one photo, Bryan is seen hugging Stanaway, the other shows the country singer looking surprised as the older fan touches his backside.

The "Country Girl" singer actually established a rule for his meet-and greets, where fans cannot grab his butt, as he told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview last year. It seems that Bryan was willing to bend the rules for this adorable superfan.

The meet and greet with Luke was set in place by the Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care for Stanaway. Watch the heartwarming interview about her night and Luke's Ellen interview here.