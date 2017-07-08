Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Previously Unreleased Nirvana Performance Goes Online (Week in Review)

.
Nirvana

Previously Unreleased Nirvana Performance Goes Online was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Nirvana recorded their first demo tape Jan. 23, 1988. The next day, the unknown band filmed a video afterhours in an Aberdeen, Washington Radio Shack, according to Spin.

Though clips of the performance have been seen before, the full 17-minute recording has never been released in its entirety. In the video, frontman Kurt Cobain takes multiple takes to enter stage left in a flying leap.

Former drummer Dale Crover is playing live, but Cobain and bassist Krist Novoselic sync with the demo recording made the day before, easy to spot since their guitars aren't actually plugged in. Watch the performance - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Nirvana Music, DVDs, Books and more

Nirvana T-shirts and Posters

More Nirvana News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Previously Unreleased Nirvana Performance Goes Online

Guns N' Roses, Nirvana, The Clash Inspired Marvel Covers Coming

Dave Matthews' Son Prefers Nirvana Over DMB

Nirvana Classic Fuels 'Marvel's The Defenders' Trailer

This Wild Life Release Cover Of Nirvana's 'Heart Shaped Box'

Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Sparks Funny Reaction From Kids

Nirvana and Pearl Jam's Success Made Billy Corgan Suicidal

Nirvana Classics Getting Bluegrass Makeover

Rockin' 1000 Release Nirvana Cover From New Live Album

Where Are The New Guns N' Roses and Nirvanas Asks Lars


More Stories for Nirvana

Nirvana Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Slipknot Being Replaced At This Year's Knotfest- Austin Carlile Remains Hospitalized But Shares Good News- Former Warbringer Drummer Nic Ritter Dead At 36- Foo Fighters- more

Pro-Pain Frontman Viciously Attacked With Ice Pick- Def Leppard And Journey In Talks For New Tour- Muse Launch New AI Video Each Day For A Month Campaign- Guns N' Roses- more

Ace Frehley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation- Teen Gets Life In Prison For Elton John Concert Bomb Plot- Deep Purple's Ian Gillan And Ritchie Blackmore Talking Again- more

Page Too:
Jay-Z $20 Million Payment To Kanye West Questioned- Katy Perry Accused Of 'Absolute Ignorance' Over Ad- Zedd And Liam Payne Release New Track 'Get Low'- Prince- more

Lil Wayne Surprises Fans With Four New Tracks- Coldplay Stream New Brian Eno Penned Song 'ALIENS'- Beastie Boys' 'Sabotage' Video Gets Sesame Street Makeover- more

Niall Horan Wants Katy Perry To 'Stop Being Mean' To Him- Tupac's Breakup Letter To Madonna Excerpted Online- Jay Z's '4:44' Certified Platinum With Help From Sprint- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pro-Pain Frontman Viciously Attacked With Ice Pick

Def Leppard And Journey In Talks For New Tour

Muse Launch New AI Video Each Day For A Month Campaign

Exodus To Reunite With Former Singer This Weekend

How Guns N' Roses Picked Songs For Reunion Tour

Glenn Hughes Announces First Full Deep Purple Shows In 40 Years

Original Smashing Pumpkins Members Discussing 2018 Reunion

Foo Fighters Reveal Meaning Behind 'Concrete And Gold'

Metallica Star Reveals His Favorite Metal and Hard Rock Albums

DevilDriver and 36 Crazyfist Announce Summer Tour

Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme Not Letting Terrorist Stop Him

Flotsam And Jetsam Recruit Ken Mary For Upcoming Dates

Ozzy, Megadeth, KISS, Stone Sour Lead Festival Lineup

Singled Out: Owl Company's Riddles

Ace Frehley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation

Teen Gets Life In Prison For Elton John Concert Bomb Plot

• more

Page Too News Stories
Jay-Z $20 Million Payment To Kanye West Questioned

Katy Perry Accused Of 'Absolute Ignorance' Over Koalas Ad

Zedd And Liam Payne Release New Track 'Get Low'

Prince Videos Officially Added To YouTube

Lady Gaga Reacts To Ed Sheeran Quitting Twitter

Miranda Lambert Sings 'Margaritaville' With Jimmy Buffett

Madonna Opening Surgery Center in Malawi This Week

Haim Sister Discusses Emotional 'Something to Tell You'

Radiohead Streaming Full Coachella Performance Online

Macklemore Recruits Grandmother For 'Glorious' Video

Drake Wanted For Cameo In 'Handmaid's Tale'

French Montana Lines Up Big Names To Guest On 'Jungle Rules' Album

Desiigner Reveals 'Liife' Remix Featuring Big Sean

John Mayer Reacts To Montana Earthquake

Ciara Goes All Out For First Wedding Anniversary Gesture

Devin Dawson Releases 'All On Me' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66

Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3

The Fatal Pursuit - Sinful

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.