BottleRock CEO Defends Cutting Off The Foo Fighters

The Foo Fighters were cut off during their performance of the song "Everlong", when they went past the 10PM local curfew. Graham owned the decision to killed the power during an appearance on the Kevin Klein Live morning show on the San Francisco radio station Live 105. "I was responsible for making sure that we ended at 10 and it pained me to have to do that."

He explained that there was more involved than the possibility of a fine for playing past 10PM. "I would have happily paid a big fine to keep them playing. It's less about the money and it's more about the trust within the community and the credibility that our festival has within the community."

"When we took over the festival, we made a deal with the city of Napa and the community that we would honor some of their concerns and deal with some of their concerns. One of which was, hey we can't have noise past 10pm." Read more and listen to the full interview here.