Blind Guardian Release 'Mirror Mirror' Live Track Video

The release will be the band's first live album in 14 years and guitarist Andre Olbrich explains the timing, "There's several different reasons why it's about time to release a live album. We've had a new rhythm section in the band - Frederik and Bahrend - for a couple of years now. Our interaction improved a lot by their joining and our songs developed a better groove and became more dynamic.

"The appearance of digital amp profilers and digital recording techniques also made it possible to create a fairly similar sonic image in different venues and to fulfil our image of what a perfect live album should be. Last but not least; we released three studio albums since our previous live album, and we didn't have any live recordings from our relatively current studio material. By compiling a 3-disc package, we were able to create a very extensive and varied set list to reflect our 30-year career with an optimal performances."

Andre also had the following comments about the track featured in the new live clip "'Mirror Mirror' is one of the biggest classics from Blind Guardian; known for being celebrated by both, band and fans, at the end of every live show." Watch the video here.