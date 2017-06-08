Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Dave Koz And Larry Graham Jr Plan Summer Tour
06-08-2017
.
Dave Koz

Dave Koz has announced that he will be teaming up with Larry Graham Jr. (best known for his work with Sly & The Family Stone and founding member of Graham Central Station), for a summer tour.

The coheadlining Side By Side tour will be kicking off on July 21st in Austin at the One World Theatre and is currently scheduled to conclude with a two night stand at the Thornton Winery in Temecula, CA on September 9th and 10th.

Koz had the following to say, "I've been a huge fan of Larry's since my earliest days discovering music-this man has literally set musical history in motion several times in his illustrious career. We've been great friends for a long time, but to finally get to share the stage with him in this intimate way, is truly a dream come true. A perfect summer, if you ask me!"

Graham addedm "Dave Koz has the gift of being able to help people feel better with his music. I've seen it happen and have actually experienced it myself. His music makes you smile & lifts your spirit.

"Growing up, I started learning how to play various instruments including saxophone. I took lessons for a number of years in school. I have a special place in my heart for that instrument. With that being said, there's a huge appreciation in my heart for what Dave Koz does. I think this is a great combination for this summer's 'Side By Side' tour."

Dave Koz and Larry Graham Jr. Side By Side Tour Dates:
7/21 - Austin, TX - One World Theatre
7/22 - Dallas, TX - Morton H. Myerson Symphony Center
7/23 - Houston, TX - Brown Theatre
7/25 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center
7/26 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre
7/28 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
7/29 - Westbury, NY - NYCB Theatre at Westbury
7/30 - North Tonawanda, NY - Riviera Theatre and Performing Arts Center
8/10 - Apple Valley, MN - Weesner Family Amphitheater - Minnesota Zoo
8/11 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre
8/12 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion for the Performing Arts
8/13 - Richmond, VA - Maymont Park - Richmond Jazz Festival
8/17 - Philadelphia, PA - Dell Music Center's 2017 Essence of Entertainment Concert Series
8/18 - Las Vegas, NV - The Foundry at SLS
8/19 - Las Vegas, NV - The Foundry at SLS
8/20 - Los Angeles, CA - Smooth Jazz Evening at The Hollywood Bowl
8/24 - Saratoga, CA - Montalvo Arts Center
8/25 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Concerts By The Bay
8/30 - Vienna, VA - Filene Center at Wolf Trap
9/1 - Beverly, MA - Cabot Theatre
9/8 - Tracy, CA - Grand Theatre Center for the Arts
9/9 - Temecula, CA - Thornton Winery
9/10 - Temecula, CA - Thornton Winery

Additional dates to be announced.

