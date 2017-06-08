Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Of Mice & Men Working On 'Heavy' New Songs
06-08-2017
.
Of Mice Men

Of Mice & Men drummer Valentino Arteaga says that they new material they are working on with bassist Aaron Pauley taking over lead vocals draws from the heavier parts of their past catalog of music.

Arteaga was interview for the new issue of Metal Hammer and in an excerpt released online he discussed the musical direction of the songs they are working on since the departure of Austin Carlile and how Pauley is handling lead vocal duties.

"Aaron can adapt really well with his skills and talents. It's a situational thing with us - if we've gotta step up to the plate, we will," he said of the bassist and new lead singer. "Aaron's crushing it and he's doing it with ease. It's mind-blowing."

Valentino had the following to say about their tracks, "There's a lot of heavy songs that we're working on that are either already written and demoed or that we're in the process of writing. I think what we're doing right now, which is the most important thing that we can, is really just honing in on the elements of what makes our music sound like our music."

More Of Mice Men News

