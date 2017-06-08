|
Of Mice & Men Working On 'Heavy' New Songs
.
Of Mice & Men drummer Valentino Arteaga says that they new material they are working on with bassist Aaron Pauley taking over lead vocals draws from the heavier parts of their past catalog of music. Arteaga was interview for the new issue of Metal Hammer and in an excerpt released online he discussed the musical direction of the songs they are working on since the departure of Austin Carlile and how Pauley is handling lead vocal duties. "Aaron can adapt really well with his skills and talents. It's a situational thing with us - if we've gotta step up to the plate, we will," he said of the bassist and new lead singer. "Aaron's crushing it and he's doing it with ease. It's mind-blowing." Valentino had the following to say about their tracks, "There's a lot of heavy songs that we're working on that are either already written and demoed or that we're in the process of writing. I think what we're doing right now, which is the most important thing that we can, is really just honing in on the elements of what makes our music sound like our music."
Arteaga was interview for the new issue of Metal Hammer and in an excerpt released online he discussed the musical direction of the songs they are working on since the departure of Austin Carlile and how Pauley is handling lead vocal duties.
"Aaron can adapt really well with his skills and talents. It's a situational thing with us - if we've gotta step up to the plate, we will," he said of the bassist and new lead singer. "Aaron's crushing it and he's doing it with ease. It's mind-blowing."
Valentino had the following to say about their tracks, "There's a lot of heavy songs that we're working on that are either already written and demoed or that we're in the process of writing. I think what we're doing right now, which is the most important thing that we can, is really just honing in on the elements of what makes our music sound like our music."
• Sammy Hagar Giving Back To Cities He Visits On Tour
• Eddie Vedder Having A Hard Time With Chris Cornell's Death
• Def Leppard Expand 'Hysteria' To 7 Discs For Anniversary
• Of Mice & Men Working On 'Heavy' New Songs
• Black Sabbath To Receive 2017 Golden Gods Honor
• Demi Lovato Goes Rock For Appearance At Emo Nite
• David Bowie's Widow Marks 25th Wedding Anniversary
• Elvis Presley's Early Recordings The Focus Of New Box Set
• Death Angel Release 'Breakaway' Lyric Video
• Rage Preview Forthcoming 'Seasons Of The Black' Album
• Moscow Releases 'Queen Of Sin' Music Video
• Brian May Releases Epic Queen Monopoly Unboxing Video
• Singled Out: KillSET's Killers In The Pit
• Tool Frontman Has Good And Bad News For Fans At Festival
• Guns N' Roses Hit Metallica, Journey, Pink Floyd Milestone
• Kodak Black Previews New Music Following Jail Release
• Rae Sremmurd TV Special To Air This Week
• Justin Bieber Releasing New David Guetta Collaboration
• Usher Explains Why Wasn't Part Of One Love Manchester Concert
• Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' Appearance Goes Online
• Glen Campbell Streams New Single 'Arkansas Farmboy'
• Florida Georgia Line and Jason Derulo Added To 'Monday Night Football'
• Dave Koz And Larry Graham Jr Plan Summer Tour
• Missy Elliott Calls For New Backup Via Social Media
• John Legend's 1-Year-Old Daughter Throws Opening Pitch At Mariners Game
• John Anderson Exhibit Coming To Country Hall Of Fame
• Katy Perry's Dark Horse Given A Hard Rock Makeover
• Liam Gallagher Slams Brother Noel For Missing Manchester Benefit
• Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Release 'Speak to a Girl' Video
• Ariana Grande Brings Toddler To Tears With 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow'
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.