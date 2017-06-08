|
Papa Roach Release Video For 'Periscope' Featuring Skylar Grey
.
Papa Roach have released a new music video for their track "Periscope" featuring Skylar Grey. The song comes from their latest album "Crooked Teeth". Frontman Jacoby Shaddix says, "Periscope" is inspired by the realization that sometimes within a relationship you might not be worth being loved or that the other person may not be worth your love, and the struggle within that- how much effort it takes to make things work. "One part that I think is really meaningful in the video is when Skylar and I are in the shot at the same time, yet we're not engaging with each other. It represents the 'disconnection' with two people, which is very much what the lyrics describe." Grey adds, "You are loving someone from a distance, not able to reach them." Watch the video here.
