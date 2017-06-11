Rae Sremmurd Perform 'Swang' on The Tonight Show

The rapping Mississippi duo was backed up by house band, The Roots. Jimmy Fallon mentioned that it was also Swae Lee's 24th birthday. Performing late night TV is not a bad way to spend a birthday.

The brothers have recently become the new faces of Reebok. They have also appeared with Little Yachty in a remix of Kahlid's 'Young, Dumb & Broke," as well as with Kendrick Lamar in Mike Will Made-It's 'Perfect Pint" video. Watch the performance here.