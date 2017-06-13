Mastodon Extend Emperor Of Sand Tour Plans

Following a spring run to launch their seventh record, the Atlanta outfit returns to play the Psycho Vegas Festival in Las Vegas, NV and Denver's High Elevation events before officially launching the month-long trek in Orlando, FL on September 26 with two acts that joined them earlier this year.

"We had so much fun with Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles," says Mastodon, "that we're extending our headline tour into the fall." The trio will follow the North American shows with a newly-announced series of UK dates in December. See the dates here.