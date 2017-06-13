Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Metallica Release 'Wherever I May Roam' Live Video
06-13-2017
.
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1991 classic, "Wherever I May Roam", at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on June 7, and the band are sharing professional footage from the event.

The track was the fourth single off the group's self-titled record - commonly known as the "Black" album for its cover - the band's first to top the US charts on its way to sales of 16 million in the States and more than 30 million worldwide.

The Denver date is part of Metallica's current North American tour in support of 2016's "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct", which was launched in Baltimore, MD on May 10.

The trek will hit San Antonio, TX (June 14), Arlington, TX (June 16) and Chicago (June 18) this week. The stadium shows wrap up in Edmonton, AB on August 16 before the group heads to Europe for a fall arena tour.

"Immediately following our run of shows opening the new Royal Arena in Copenhagen last month we promised we would be back to Europe this year... and we will!!," said Metallica in March. "The WorldWired tour hits European arenas starting in September and doesn't stop until May of 2018! Kicking off on September 4th in Amsterdam (following the rescheduled Copenhagen show on September 2nd) we'll be covering all corners of the continent from Lisbon to Helsinki, Oslo to Budapest and beyond.

"Our Norwegian friends Kvelertak have signed on to take this wild ride with us for the duration of the European portion of the tour." Watch the live video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Metallica Music, DVDs, Books and more

Metallica T-shirts and Posters

More Metallica News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica Release 'Wherever I May Roam' Live Video

Guns N' Roses Hit Metallica, Journey, Pink Floyd Milestone

Metallica Release 360 Video For Classic Song

Metallica Release New Video For 'Now That We're Dead'

Linkin Park Match Metallica and Eagles Record With New Album

Guns N' Roses Taught Metallica Negative Lessons

Metallica Release New 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Live Video

Metallica Release Live 'Fuel' Video

Metallica Win Top Rock Album Honor At Billboard Awards

Metallica Release Live 'Hardwired' Video


More Stories for Metallica

Metallica Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ozzfest Announcement Teased By Ozzy Osbourne- Guns N' Roses Reunion Leads To Career First For Band- Paul McCartney Once Punched Eddie Vedder In The Face- more

Chris Cornell's Death Spotlights Drug Dangers Says Rock Legend- Slipknot Film Coming To Movie Theaters- Piece Of Led Zeppelin History Being Sold Online- more

Avenged Sevenfold Surprise Fans With New Song- Alice Cooper Streaming New Song 'Paranoiac Personality'- The Killers Preview New Song As Release Rumor Surfaces- more

Page Too:
Geri Halliwell Releasing George Michael Tribute Song- Kendrick Lamar And Rihanna 'Loyalty' Footage Leaks- Remy Ma Reignites Nicki Minaj Feud With Help Of Her Friends- more

Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' Surpasses A Billion Streams- Christina Grimmie's Posthumous Album Streaming Online- DJ Khaled Sets The Record Straight For 'Idiots'- more

Taylor Swift Exceeds 100 Million Song Certification- Kendrick Lamar And SZA Release 'Doves in the Wind'- Police Shut Down 2 Chainz Album Release Party-Harry Styles- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ozzfest Announcement Teased By Ozzy Osbourne

Guns N' Roses Reunion Leads To Career First For Band

Paul McCartney Once Punched Eddie Vedder In The Face

Nickelback Release 'Song On Fire' Video

Quiet Riot Stream First Single Featuring James Durbin

Alter Bridge Announce Special Shows With Full Orchestra

CKY Streaming New Song 'Head For A Breakdown'

The Killers Debut New Song 'Run For Cover' Live

Mastodon Extend Emperor Of Sand Tour Plans

Obituary and Exodus Announce North American Tour

Metallica Release 'Wherever I May Roam' Live Video

Hinder Stream New Song 'Remember Me' and Announce Album

A Day To Remember Announces Self Help Festival Dates

Tom DeLonge Reveals Stars For His 'Strange Times' Film

The Head And The Heart Announce Fall Tour Dates

Singled Out: Colossal Street Jam's Won't Last This Way

• more

Page Too News Stories
Geri Halliwell Releasing George Michael Tribute Song

Kendrick Lamar And Rihanna 'Loyalty' Footage Leaks

Remy Ma Reignites Nicki Minaj Feud With Help Of Her Friends

Christina Grimmie's Family Mark Anniversary of Her Death

'American Idol' Auditions Details and Cities Announced

DJ Khaled Recruits Son Son Asahd For 'Grateful' Cover

Mary J. Blige Releases 'Strength of a Woman' Video

Justin Moore Celebrates The Birth Of His First Son

Katy Perry Ranks John Mayer, Orlando Bloom, Diplo's Bedroom Skills

The Weeknd Releases Mysterious And Futuristic 'Secrets' Video

Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' Surpasses A Billion Streams

Christina Grimmie's Posthumous Album Streaming Online

DJ Khaled Sets The Record Straight For 'Idiots'

Taylor Swift's Back Catalog Added To Spotify

Brett Eldredge Streams New Single 'Love Someone'

Vince Staples Releases New Track 'Rain Came Down'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.