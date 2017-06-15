Stevie Nicks Streams New Song 'Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go'

In theaters June 16 and starring Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher, Jacob Tremblay and Sarah Silverman, the drama centers of the life of a suburban mother and her sons, Henry and Peter. Henry documents his crush on his classmate and next door neighbour's daughter in a book while devising a plan to rescue her from an abusive stepfather.

The song was written by Thomas Barlett and Guster guitarist Ryan Miller, who raved about the experience of working with the legendary singer. "I'm not really sure how to tell this story," wrote Miller on Facebook, "so let's start by not burying the lede: STEVIE NICKS SANG A SONG I WROTE AND IT HAS BEEN ONE OF THE GREATEST EXPERIENCES OF MY LIFE." Watch the video here.