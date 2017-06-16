Neil Young Pulls The Plug Bridge School Benefit After 30 Years

This year, the show will not go on. Young and the school released joint statements thanking supporters for their years of contributions and confirming that this year's benefit is canceled.

"After thirty years of hosting the Bridge School Concerts, I would like to say thanks to everyone involved," Young said. "Of course, I love the students most of all because the light in their eyes tells me we have been doing the right thing for the last thirty years. We have earned millions of dollars and the school is stable financially, able to go forward although we still need an endowment and would welcome one."

"Although I will continue in fundraising efforts, for personal reasons beginning this year I will no longer be hosting The Bridge School Concert," he added. 'I wish everyone the best as the school heads into the future." Read more here.