Cradle Of Filth Announce New Album and Tour

Fans will get their first taste of the album on July 5th when the first single is released. Dani Filth had this to say about the record, "The album is deeply infused with Victorian gothic horror and thus the title is a reflection of that. 'Cryptoriana' implies the Victorian's infatuation with the supernatural, the grave and the ghoulish. And the subtitle 'The Seductiveness Of Decay' further cements this attraction to death and the glittering lengthy process of self-annihilation."

The band revealed that they will be launching their first full tour of the UK and Ireland "in years". The trek kicks off on October 30th in Belfast at the Limelight and wraps on November 11th in Bristol at the Bierkeller. It includes a Halloween show in Dublin.

Dani shared, "We, as a band, are incredibly excited about hitting the UK and Ireland for a full run of dates around All Hallows Eve, as playing the band's home country is always great fun and the audiences here are very receptive. And nuts.

"The dates will be the first in a long line of shows that will extend throughout the rest of the World throughout 2018. We aim to be very prolific on the live front, delivering a show worthy of our fan's exalted expectations and more"

Cradle Of Filth UK and Ireland Tour dates:

30.10. Belfast - Limelight

31.10. Dublin - Academy (Halloween Show)

02.11. Manchester - Academy 2

03.11. Glasgow - Garage

04.11. Birmingham - O2 Institute 2

05.11. Leeds - Church

07.11. Oxford - O2 Academy

08.11. Southampton - Engine Rooms

09.11. Norwich - Waterfront

10.11. London - Electric Ballroom

11.11. Bristol - Bierkeller