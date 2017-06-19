Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Metallica Release 'Sad But True' Live Video
06-19-2017
.
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1991 classic, "Sad But True", at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on June 14, and the band are sharing professional footage from the event.

The track was the fifth single of the group's self-titled record, commonly known as the "Black" album, the band's first to top the US charts on its way to sales of 16 million in the States and more than 30 million worldwide.

The San Antonio stop marked the second of three Metallica shows in Texas this past week as part of their North American tour in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct."

The group's tenth studio album has achieved platinum status in the US for sales of 1 million copies, and was recently named Top Rock Album Of The Year at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, NV. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

