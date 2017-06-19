|
Metallica Release 'Sad But True' Live Video
.
(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1991 classic, "Sad But True", at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on June 14, and the band are sharing professional footage from the event. The track was the fifth single of the group's self-titled record, commonly known as the "Black" album, the band's first to top the US charts on its way to sales of 16 million in the States and more than 30 million worldwide. The San Antonio stop marked the second of three Metallica shows in Texas this past week as part of their North American tour in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct." The group's tenth studio album has achieved platinum status in the US for sales of 1 million copies, and was recently named Top Rock Album Of The Year at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, NV. Watch the video here.
The track was the fifth single of the group's self-titled record, commonly known as the "Black" album, the band's first to top the US charts on its way to sales of 16 million in the States and more than 30 million worldwide.
The San Antonio stop marked the second of three Metallica shows in Texas this past week as part of their North American tour in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct."
The group's tenth studio album has achieved platinum status in the US for sales of 1 million copies, and was recently named Top Rock Album Of The Year at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, NV. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Hendrix, Beatles Landmarks Recognized
• Five Finger Death Punch Playing Free Show For Tilburg Fans
• Imagine Dragons Stream New Song and Announce TV Appearances
• Arcade Fire Release 'Creature Comfort' Video
• YOB Return To Performing Following Emergency Surgery
• Bob Seger Adds Classic Albums to Streaming Services
• Cradle Of Filth Announce New Album and Tour
• Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Slaves Beyond Death' Video
• Metallica Release 'Sad But True' Live Video
• Bruce Springsteen Reportedly Going Broadway
• Paramore Surprise Fans With Fleetwood Mac Cover
• A Look Back At Paul McCartney's Guitar Love As He Turns 75
• Gene Simmons Trying To Trademark 'Devil Horns' Hand Gesture
• Terror Empire Streaming New Song 'Times Of War'
• Singled Out: Held Hostage's Show Me The Way Back Home
• DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller Release 'Wild Thoughts' Video
• Calvin Harris Streams 'Feels' Featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean
• Lorde Announces North American Tour
• Charlie Daniels Celebrating July 4th With Johnny Cash Cover
• Bruno Mars Celebrates End Of European Tour With Video
• Pharrell's 'There's Something Special' Video Guest Stars Minion
• Post Malone Releases 'Congratulations' Remix with Quavo and Future
• Justin Bieber Strives To Be 'Better at 70'
• Macklemore Trying To Balance Career With Fatherhood
• Prince's Previously Unheard 'Father's Song' Streaming Online
• Coldplay Release New Song 'All I Can Think About Is You'
• Keith Richards' Longtime Girlfriend Anita Pallenberg Dead At 73
• Lorde Reveals Writer In The Dark's Painful Inspiration
• Tim McGraw And Midland Cover Alabama's 'Dixieland Delight'
• Manchester Orchestra Announce U.S. Fall Tour
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.